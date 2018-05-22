Iran oil revenues nearly doubled during first month of year

According to the Iranian government spokesman, Iran’s oil revenues nearly doubled during the first month of Iranian year.

In his weekly address to reporters on Tuesday, the government spokesman Mohammad Bagher Nobakht said the country’s oil income increased by 99 percent in the month of Farvardin (the first month in the Iranian calendar year beginning on March 21 and ending on April 20, 2018), compared to the same month last year.

“During Farvardin, we sold each barrel of oil at $63 while the price was $51/b last year,” he said.

In reaction to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remarks against Iran yesterday, Nobakht said that the United States has failed to weaken the Islamic Republic during the past 40 years since the victory of the Revolution.

He further said that the government will protect Iranian products, adding that it will take necessary measures to put an end to smuggling of foreign goods into the country in support of domestically produced products.

Source: MNA