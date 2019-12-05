Iran OPEC envoy says Tehran would back majority decision to cut oil output – SHANA

Recent News

  

Iran would support a majority decision by members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to cut oil production, the country’s OPEC envoy said on Thursday, according to Iranian oil ministry website SHANA.

“Iran supports (a) majority decision about dropping oil production,” said Hossein Kazempour Ardebili, Iran’s representative to OPEC.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Writing by Tuqa Khalid; Editing by Jan Harvey)

