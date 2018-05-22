Iran pins hopes on EU measures to get around US oil sanctions

Iran is pinning its hopes on the European Union in its efforts to skirt new US sanctions, while also courting Russian and Chinese investments to keep its oil ambitions alive.

* European customers account for one-third of Iranian exports

* Oil minister says sanctions will slow down oil production growth

* Iran hopes to bring in small and medium-sized European investors

“We expect Europe to help us receive the money for the oil we are exporting. We are receiving most of our oil revenue in euros and it needs to have circulation in European banks. This is one of the main [items on the agenda] that we discussed with the European Union,” Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh told journalists Saturday after meeting with EU officials in Tehran.

Europe is a key outlet for Iran’s oil, taking around 700,000 b/d, or a third, of Iranian crude exports. A number of European companies have also signed agreements to help Iran develop its oil and gas sector.

The EU itself wants to negotiate sanctions waivers with the US for contracts signed by European companies with Iran before May 8, and is committed to helping Iran maintain its crude oil exports, EU Climate Action and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said Saturday.

“We are going to engage with the US to negotiate the possibility of acceptance of waivers, at least to grandfather contracts concluded at the time the US was a party to the [nuclear] deal, which is particularly important for our companies,” Canete said.

This, along with a raft of measures announced on Friday, is designed to shield European companies from the impact of sanctions.

France’s Total on Tuesday halted plans to develop Iran’s giant South Pars gas field as it seeks to clarify whether the investment can avoid falling foul of US sanctions.

Speaking after a meeting in Tehran with Zanganeh, Canete said that the EU was “going to start legislation to protect companies against sanctions with the Blocking Statute.” This is meant to nullify the effects on the EU of any foreign court judgments.

First adopted in 1996 in response to US sanctions against Cuba, Libya and Iran that the EU disagreed with, the regulation was never used, but was seen as instrumental in achieving a political solution to the stand-off two years later.

The Blocking Statute, which will be extended to include the current US sanctions on Iran, forbids EU companies from complying with the extra-territorial effects of US sanctions and allows them to recover damages arising from such sanctions.

This is just one of the tools the EU has put together, which include establishing financial instruments to make Iran eligible for financing by European banks, he said.

The EU has also established a working group on oil trade, which it hopes will allow Iran to maintain its current crude export levels of around 2.6 million b/d. Buyers of Iranian oil have until November 4 to wind down their contracts before the US re-imposes sanctions on the oil, energy, shipping and insurance sectors.

“We also want to solve all the problems that are impairing normal trade in oil. Not only the financial problems, but of transport and insurance,” Canete said, adding that the first meeting was taking place to “fix the agenda, topics and timetable to solve different problems.”

FILLING THE INVESTMENT GAP

The withdrawal of companies like Total could leave Iran dependent on Russian and Chinese companies as leading foreign contributors, to help develop its key oil and gas fields. They were indeed keen to fill the gap, but this was also an opportunity for smaller European companies to get involved, Zanganeh said,.

“I have no doubt that these extra-territorial sanctions from the US on Iran will have an effect on investment. But it will not stop us, only reduce the rate of growth,” Zanganeh said.

“I believe this is a good opportunity for small and medium-sized companies in Europe, which have no important transactions or interaction with the US economy. This is a good time for them,” he said, citing a $1.17 billion deal signed with the UK-led Pergas consortium last week.

The deal covers the development of the 127,000 b/d Karanj Field in the southern Khuzestan province. Production is expected to gradually reach 200,000 b/d over a 10-year period.

Fulfilling the ambitious plan for $200 billion investment in the energy sector was still possible, though it would be difficult and slow, Zanganeh said.

Source: Platts