Iran: PMO to inaugurate 23 port development projects by Wednesday

Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) will inaugurate 23 development projects in the country’s ports during the Government Week (August 23-29), IRNA reported.

The projects worth 4.814 trillion rials (about €100.3 million) and also €62 million are to boost the loading and unloading capacity of the ports.

Putting some strategic equipment and machinery worth €62 million into operation in three ports of Shahid Rajaee, in south, Amirabad, in north, and Bushehr, in southwest of the country, are among the mentioned projects.

Oil installations in southwestern Emam Khomeini Port and a 20-MW power transmission line of this port will be put into operation in this week.

Also six major project will be inaugurated in Shahid Rajaee Port, Iran’s biggest container port at the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz in southern Hormozgan Province.

On August 18, the PMO announced that exports of goods from Iran’s ports rose 10 percent during the four-month period from March 21 to July 22, compared to the same period of time in the past year.

It is while the imports via ports fell 15 percent in the mentioned time span of this year from that of the previous year.

Source: TehranTimes