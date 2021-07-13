Iran: Ports Throughput Gain Momentum

Port activities are on growth path after the double whammy of Covid-19 restrictions and unilateral US sanctions that adversely affected Iran’s economy.

The volume of freight loading and unloading in Iranian ports hit 44.9 million tons during the first three months of the current Iranian year (March 21-June 21), indicating a 7% rise compared with the similar period of last year, according to the deputy head of Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran, Farhad Montasar Kouhsari.

“This growth has come about under severe economic sanctions as well as restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic for trade and marine transport,” the official was quoted as saying by ILNA.

Oil throughput, the official said, stood at 21 million tons, showing a YOY increase of 17%.

Source: Financial Tribune