Iran raises Feb Iranian light crude price to Asia -source

in Oil & Companies News 14/01/2020

Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) of its Iranian Light grade for its Asian buyers in February at a premium of $3.35 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average, up 10 cents from the previous month, an industry source said on Monday.

The table below shows February Iranian crude prices to Asia, as differentials to the average of benchmark Oman and Dubai prices published by S&P Global Platts. All prices are in U.S. dollars.

ASIA (PRICES AGAINST OMAN/DUBAI AVERAGE)
 GRADE           FEB         JAN         CHANGE
 IRANIAN LIGHT   3.35        3.25        +0.10
                                         
 IRANIAN HEAVY   0.90        0.40        +0.50
                                         
 FOROZAN         1.05        0.55        +0.50
 SOROUSH         -7.15       -7.95       +0.80
Source: Reuters (Reporting By Shu Zhang; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

