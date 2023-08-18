Recent News

  

Iran raises September crude prices to Asia – source

in Oil & Companies News 18/08/2023

Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) of its Iranian Light crude oil grade for Asian buyers at $3.45 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for September, an industry source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The September price is up 30 cents from the previous month.

The table below shows September crude prices for Asia, as differentials to the Oman/Dubai average. All prices are in U.S. dollars.

GRADE September August CHANGE
IRANIAN LIGHT +3.45 +3.15 +0.30
IRANIAN HEAVY +1.80 +1.10 +0.70
FOROZAN +1.75 +1.05 +0.70
SOROUSH -1.80 -2.40 +0.60
PARS +0.10 -0.50 +0.60

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Kim Coghill)

