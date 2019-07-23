Recent News

  
Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Iran reassures Iraq over freedom of maritime navigation – ministry

Iran reassures Iraq over freedom of maritime navigation – ministry

in International Shipping News 23/07/2019

Iran has reassured Iraq that there will be freedom of international maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, Iraq’s oil ministry said on Tuesday.

Iran communicated this to Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi during a visit by him to Tehran on Monday, the ministry said in a statement.

“Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (gave) reassurances to the Iraqi delegation … around guaranteeing freedom of navigation in the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz and respect for international law guaranteeing that,” the statement said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed and John Davison Editing by Frances kerry)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software