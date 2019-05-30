Iran, Russia, Saudi Conflict Threatens OPEC Unity

OPEC and its non-OPEC partners originally agreed to meet in Vienna on June 25-26 to decide whether to maintain their production restraint agreement for the rest of 2019. Members of the monitoring committee, who just met in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, did not make any formal recommendations, but the sentiment in Jeddah seemed to be that a continuation of the current production quotas would be warranted. That is what is expected.

However, a disruption in the relationship between all of the countries rose when Russia asked to change the date of the Vienna meeting. Russia says that its its oil minister, Alexander Novak, has a scheduling conflict. Apparently, Russia did not mention this conflict or make this request earlier. As a result, the Vienna OPEC meeting may be held on July 3, and the non-OPEC producer meeting would be on July 4.

Iran and several other OPEC countries are protesting this proposed change. They do not agree that OPEC should change its scheduled meeting to accommodate Russia, which is not an OPEC member. Iran’s complaint is indicative of a serious problem within OPEC. Russia is not an OPEC member because it does not want to be bound by OPEC decisions. However, OPEC—and especially Saudi Arabia, which is the most powerful OPEC member—has given so much power to Russia over the last few meetings by essentially allowing its own decisions to hinge on the agreement (or disagreement) of Russia. Russia gets the benefit of being the most influential voice in OPEC without the sacrifice of agreeing to OPEC requirements.

This could lead to larger strife within OPEC as some of the members express more resentment at the deference to Russia and the apparent friendliness of the Russian and Saudi oil ministries.

Source: Forbes