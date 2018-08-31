Iran Sanctions Offer Trump New Opportunity To Help American Oil Producers

As the Trump administration prepares to renew sanctions on Iran’s energy sector, it has an opportunity to help the U.S. oil and gas industry with the right enforcement policy. But at the moment, the White House appears to be missing the boat by rolling out the Obama-era regime of Iran sanctions. That outdated policy ignores the rapid growth in recent years of U.S. energy exports, particularly gas condensates.

Condensates, ultra-light liquid hydrocarbons used as feedstock for the petrochemical and manufacturing industries, are a byproduct of oil and gas production. The shale boom has turned America into one of the world’s leading condensate exporters, making up a good chunk of the 3 million barrels a day of liquid hydrocarbons America ships abroad. That wasn’t the case four years ago when the previous administration excluded condensates from its sanctions because allies like South Korea relied heavily on imports of Iranian condensates.

The Trump administration has yet to signal that it will include condensates under the new sanction regime, even after President Trump himself promised in May to apply economic sanctions on Iran at the “highest level.”

Months after Trump’s May 8 decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal and renew sanctions, the administration has still not clarified its approach to condensates. Indeed, it has sent mixed messages even about its goals for Iran’s crude exports, first saying it aspired to take them to zero and then hedging by adding that countries could earn exemptions by making “significant reductions” to their Iranian oil imports. Moving past the rhetoric, it appears the Trump administration is following the same sanctions policy as President Obama.

This is a mistake. While it’s possible sanctions could once again cut Iran’s oil exports by as much as 1 million barrels a day, the U.S. oil and gas sector is unlikely to capture the Islamic Republic’s share of the market. That’s because Iran’s export oil grades are heavier and sourer than America’s light, sweet crude that shale producers are cranking out in record amounts. Neighboring Iraq may end up being the biggest beneficiary of sanctions.

The real market opportunity for U.S. producers is in condensates.

The oil industry has received no explicit guidance from the administration on whether it will include condensates as part of its ban on Iranian oil exports. Enforcement remains a bit of a mystery both to producers at home and buyers abroad. It is possible that the administration does not want to irritate oil markets too severely with traders now focused on the impact of the sanctions, which take effect Nov. 4. International benchmark Brent oil prices are back over $75 a barrel this week. Spooking the market now could lift prices ahead of midterm elections giving Democrats one more chance to take back the House of Representatives.

With Trump’s trade policy already hurting the domestic oil sector, President Trump shouldn’t let the condensate opportunity get away. The escalating trade war between the United States and China is already affecting U.S. producers, even though Beijing has so far held off on 25% tariffs on U.S. oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG). China, the world’s largest oil and gas market and a top destination for growing U.S. exports, may be holding its cards close for leverage later in trade talks.

The risk of losing this all-important export market is real, and China has imposed punishing tariffs already on some U.S. energy products. The latest round of tariffs from Beijing on $16 billion of U.S. goods included liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), kerosene, diesel, ethylene and naphtha. These products are used by many Asian countries as feedstock for petrochemicals and plastics and are integral to their manufacturing sectors.

China has effectively shut U.S. producers out of the Asia market. Like condensates, U.S. exports of LPG such as propane, have surged on the back of the shale boom. China was the third largest importer of U.S. propane in 2017, purchasing about 124,000 barrels a day, according to the Energy Information Administration. The market has shrunk considerably to around 37,000 barrels a day in May as trade tensions have increased.

Enforcing sanctions on Iran’s condensate sales and shutting down its exports of roughly 300,000 barrels a day would open the door for U.S. producers to increase exports, specifically to key Asian markets now dominated by Iranian supplies, including South Korea, Thailand and Singapore.

For President Trump, this would show that his administration is willing to take a tougher stand on Iran than his predecessor. It would also deliver a boost to the energy sector, which has become increasingly wary of current trade policies. It is a rare win-win opportunity for President Trump.

Source: Forbes