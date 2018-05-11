Iran sanctions renewal may undermine NWE-Singapore fuel oil flows

The fuel oil arbitrage trade from Rotterdam to Singapore — which has recently seen well in excess of 1 million mt moving east in a typical month — could be undermined by the US’ decision to reimpose sanctions on Iran, with several Iranian VLCCs currently used on the route at low rates potentially no longer being available.

At present a VLCC can be chartered for around $3.2 million to take a 270,000 mt fuel oil cargo from Rotterdam to Singapore but Iranian-controlled tankers are available at a discount of as much as $500,000 to this, as several large oil companies refuse to use them, either because of their age or difficulties insuring them.

However, the US’ decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal and renew sanctions on Iran means most traders may no longer view these vessels as a viable option.

Iranian VLCCs typically take on Rotterdam-Singapore fuel oil shipments after discharging Iranian crude cargoes from Kharg Island into Northwest Europe. The three most recent Iranian-controlled VLCCs taking Northwest European fuel oil cargoes to Singapore were the Izki, the Daniel and the Happiness I, discharging in late February, late March and early April respectively.

Even though the arbitrage has not been seen as definitively “open” since last November, plenty of volumes have continued to move, with cheap Iranian tankers facilitating some of this trade.

Typically five VLCCs carrying approximately 270,000 mt of fuel oil have been sailing from Rotterdam to Singapore each month, and this is reflected in the April fixtures as five VLCCs are currently sailing towards Singapore.

The 380 CST East-West spread — the premium of Singapore 380 CST fuel oil cargoes over 3.5% sulfur FOB Rotterdam barges — last traded on ICE at $13/mt, barely covering the current freight cost of around $12/mt for a standard VLCC.

The continued flow of volumes moving east this year despite marginal arbitrage economics has been driven by the need to sell off product from storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub, together with a lack of demand in Europe and cheap freight rates.

There are two likely scenarios going forward: either fuel oil stocks will start to build again in ARA as the companies that have been taking advantage of Iranian freight rates can no longer ship product east, or the second option is that companies take advantage of even further reduced freight rates that NITC will likely offer and shift product to Singapore, irrespective of arbitrage economics.

The sanctions will cause headaches for those trying to transfer cargoes from Iran in US dollars and some companies will likely get around this by conducting transactions in euros.

However, European companies with operations in the US will be unlikely to continue trading with NITC and this could put pressure on freight rates as Iranian vessels are likely to become less desirable to those who would previously fix the vessels. Therefore discounts could be offered in order to entice activity. The 2015 Iranian nuclear deal previously prohibited Iranian vessels from operating in US trade or entering US waters.

The question now arises as to how Europe will deal with the sanctions.

Iranian crude importers such as China were not expected to stop importing oil from Iran.

European countries such as France, Germany and the UK were considering the way forward, as any European company which has operations in the US will be banned from dealing with Iran or face financial sanctions.

