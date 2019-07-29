Iran says a European naval coalition for Gulf would send hostile message: Fars

Recent News

  
European countries forming a naval coalition for the Gulf would send a hostile message, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Sunday, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

France, Italy and Denmark gave initial support for a British plan for a European-led naval mission to ensure safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, proposed after Iran’s seizure of a British-flagged tanker, three senior EU diplomats said last week.

“What you’ve heard, that they want to send a European fleet to the Persian Gulf sends a hostile message, is provocative and will increase tension,” Rabiei said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

