Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Iran says it supports OPEC as far its interests are protected – SHANA

Iran says it supports OPEC as far its interests are protected – SHANA

in Oil & Companies News 14/09/2020

Iran supports OPEC as far as the group protects Iranian interests alongside other members, Iran’s OPEC governor Amir Hossein Zamaninia was quoted as saying on Monday by the oil ministry’s news agency SHANA.

“We support OPEC as far as the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran are served in a balanced way with other members. Otherwise, membership of no international organization is compulsory,” Zamaninia said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by David Evans)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software