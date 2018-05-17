Iran says oil prices at $60-$65 per barrel ‘logical’ – Mehr

Recent News

  

Iran’s oil minister said on Wednesday that oil prices at $60-$65 (£44.4-£48.1) per barrel would be “logical”, adding that he believes the United States was trying to keep prices inflated in order to support U.S. shale oil growth.

“Despite what Americans say that they do not support high oil prices, the high prices of oil can justify shale production, increase investment and create more jobs in the United States,” Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying by Mehr news agency.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

