Iran sets Sept light crude price at $1.20/bbl above Oman/Dubai quotes – source

The National Iranian Oil Company has set the September official selling price (OSP) for Iranian Light crude to Asia at $1.20 a barrel above the average of Oman and Dubai quotes, 80 cents lower than the previous month, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The September OSP for Iranian Heavy crude was set at 90 cents a barrel below Oman-Dubai quotes, while Forozan’s OSP is at 75 cents a barrel below Oman-Dubai quotes, the source said. Soroush September OSP was set at $5.55 a barrel below Oman-Dubai quotes.

NIOC cut prices for crude supplies to the West by 50 cents to $1.45 a barrel.

ASIA (PRICES AGAINST OMAN/DUBAI AVERAGE) GRADE SEPT AUG CHANGE IRANIAN LIGHT 1.20 2.00 -0.80 IRANIAN HEAVY -0.90 -0.30 -0.60 FOROZAN -0.75 0.00 -0.75 SOROUSH -5.55 -4.75 -0.80 NW EUROPE (PRICES AGAINST BRENT WAVE) GRADE SEPT AUG CHANGE IRANIAN LIGHT -4.75 -4.15 -0.60 IRANIAN HEAVY -7.15 -6.65 -0.50 FOROZAN -6.95 -6.35 -0.60 MEDITERRANEAN (PRICES AGAINST BRENT WAVE) GRADE SEPT AUG CHANGE IRANIAN LIGHT -5.20 -4.25 -0.95 IRANIAN HEAVY -7.30 -6.50 -0.80 FOROZAN -7.10 -6.20 -0.90 SOROUSH -10.45 -9.00 -1.45 SIDI KERIR (PRICES AGAINST BRENT WAVE) GRADE SEPT AUG CHANGE IRANIAN LIGHT -3.55 -2.50 -1.05 IRANIAN HEAVY -5.65 -4.75 -0.90 FOROZAN -5.45 -4.45 -1.00

