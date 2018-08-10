Recent News

  

Iran sets Sept light crude price at $1.20/bbl above Oman/Dubai quotes – source

The National Iranian Oil Company has set the September official selling price (OSP) for Iranian Light crude to Asia at $1.20 a barrel above the average of Oman and Dubai quotes, 80 cents lower than the previous month, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The September OSP for Iranian Heavy crude was set at 90 cents a barrel below Oman-Dubai quotes, while Forozan’s OSP is at 75 cents a barrel below Oman-Dubai quotes, the source said. Soroush September OSP was set at $5.55 a barrel below Oman-Dubai quotes.

NIOC cut prices for crude supplies to the West by 50 cents to $1.45 a barrel.

 ASIA (PRICES  AGAINST OMAN/DUBAI                 
 AVERAGE)                                  
 GRADE               SEPT       AUG        CHANGE
 IRANIAN LIGHT            1.20       2.00    -0.80
 IRANIAN HEAVY           -0.90      -0.30    -0.60
 FOROZAN                 -0.75       0.00    -0.75
 SOROUSH                 -5.55      -4.75    -0.80
                                                  
 NW EUROPE (PRICES AGAINST BRENT WAVE)            
 GRADE               SEPT       AUG        CHANGE
 IRANIAN LIGHT           -4.75      -4.15    -0.60
 IRANIAN HEAVY           -7.15      -6.65    -0.50
 FOROZAN                 -6.95      -6.35    -0.60
                                                  
 MEDITERRANEAN (PRICES AGAINST BRENT              
 WAVE)                                     
 GRADE               SEPT       AUG        CHANGE
 IRANIAN LIGHT           -5.20      -4.25    -0.95
 IRANIAN HEAVY           -7.30      -6.50    -0.80
 FOROZAN                 -7.10      -6.20    -0.90
 SOROUSH                -10.45      -9.00    -1.45
                                                  
 SIDI KERIR (PRICES AGAINST                       
 BRENT WAVE)                               
 GRADE               SEPT       AUG        CHANGE
 IRANIAN LIGHT           -3.55      -2.50    -1.05
 IRANIAN HEAVY           -5.65      -4.75    -0.90
 FOROZAN                 -5.45      -4.45    -1.00

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Michael Perry, Amrutha Gayathri)

