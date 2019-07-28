Iran Shipping Lines MD ‘Mohammad Saeedi’ resigns

The Managing Director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL Group), Mohammad Saeedi, has stepped down, according to an official at the IRISL Group.

An official at the IRISL Group told Mehr correspondent on Sunday that the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Mohamamd Shariatmadari, has accepted the resignation of the Managing Director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL Group), Mohammad Saeedi, on Sunday, July 28.

The official added that the person replacing Saeedi as the new managing director of the IRISL Group will be named today.

Mohammad Saeedi had been serving as the managing director of the IRISL Group since August 2015. He succeeded Mohammad Hossein Dajmar, who had held the position for ten years.

According to some reports, the maritime fleet of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines – which is Iran’s biggest shipping operator – comprises 115 ocean-going vessels, with the total capacity of 3.3 million tons deadweight (DWT).

Source: MNA