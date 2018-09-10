Iran should take pride in three-step rise in world’s ‘container shipping’ ranking

Secretary General of International Maritime Organization (IMO) Kitack Lim pointed to the three-tiered climb of Iran in container shipping in Alpha Liner’s ranking and said, “shipping industry is the backbone of the global trade.”

Speaking on the occasion of anniversary of World Maritime Day, the secretary general said that the volume of maritime trade hit 10.6 billion tons in 2017, adding, “it seems that shipping industry has currently been turned into a dire need in people’s lives thanks to the high volume of trade in this industry.”

Role of shipping industry in today’s world trade is ‘significant and important’, he said, adding, “Iran can take pride in three-step ascension of their container shipping in prestigious Alpha Liner’s rating, the issue of which should be taken into consideration.”

Today, the shipping industry has two important choices ahead, the secretary general opined, adding, “on the one hand, efforts are ongoing to move in line with a more environment-friendly and cleaner industry and on the other hand, technology with all its advantages and disadvantages is entering into the shipping industry. In my opinion, this industry should choose its goals and orientations for sustainable development.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that opportunities and challenges ahead of shipping industry should be taken into consideration, he added.

The vision of International Maritime Organization is to move towards reducing greenhouse gases in the shipping industry, he said, adding, currently we are pursuing to familiarize different sectors of this industry with the way of investing in low carbon fuels, he concluded.

Source: MNA