Iran starts high-quality gasoline exports: report

National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company has sold first batch of Iran’s high-quality gasoline at Iran’s Energy Exchange market, Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday.

First round of the cargo of 10,000 tons gasoline on the export ring of Iran Energy Exchange market was offered on Wednesday when a cargo of 3,000 tons was sold for shipment to export markets, according to the report.

The buyers can place their bids for the remaining 7,000 tons of gasoline.

The Iranian gasoline has been put up for sale at a base price of 581 U.S. dollars per ton.

The minimum amount of gasoline available for international buyers is 100 tons, and the shipments would be delivered at the terminal of the “Persian Gulf Star Refinery” near Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas.

Source: Xinhua