Iran tanker seizure raises serious questions for international shipping – Hunt
Iran’s seizure of a British-flagged tanker raises very serious questions for British and international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said on Saturday.
The British government’s emergency response committee COBRA discussed the situation at length and a statement will be made to parliament on Monday on further measures Britain will take, he told reporters.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Stephen Addison)