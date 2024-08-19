Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Iran to acquire 7,000-ton Russian ship by fall

Iran to acquire 7,000-ton Russian ship by fall

in International Shipping News 19/08/2024

The Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Group (IRISL) has placed an order with a Russian company to manufacture a 7,000-ton ship, which is in its final stages and will soon be added to Iran’s maritime transport fleet in the Caspian Sea.

The vessel is scheduled to be delivered to the Iranian shipping fleet by fall.

The IRISL plans to play a greater role in cargo transportation and increase the volume of maritime trade with the littoral states of the Caspian Sea.

During the past two years, the IRISL succeeded in improving the transport of commodities from northern Iran to the Astrakhan region following the purchase of Solyanka port in the Russian port area.

The port has been built in an area of 18 hectares and has 5 docks for the simultaneous berthing of 5 ships and a 14,000-ton warehouse.

The official statistics indicate that the port of Solyanka has been able to account for about a quarter of the Iranian ships passing through the ports of Astrakhan region.
Source: IRNA

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software
error: Content is protected !!
×