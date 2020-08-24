Iran to inaugurate three giant oil, gas projects

Three giant oil , gas and petrochemical projects will be inaugurated on Monday in the presence of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani through video conference.

After the United States failed to activate trigger mechanism with the opposition of 13 members of the UN Security Council, now, a few days later, Iran will inaugurate three important oil projects in the presence of President Hassan Rouhani.

The inauguration of these oil projects showcases Iran’s undisputable power against the failed US trigger mechanism.

Despite sanctions imposed against the Iranian oil industry, not only implementation of plans and projects in this industry has never ceased but also these oil projects have been implemented at a faster pace.

The 9th and 6th national gas transmission lines along with five gas- pressure boosting stations are one of the most important projects that would be put into operation today.

Operation of the 9th and 6th national gas transmission lines and also five gas-pressure boosting stations from Assaluyeh to Miandoab is another project that would become operational tomorrow. The inauguration of this giant gas project will increase the country’s gas transmission capacity by 110 million cubic meters per day.

Iran currently exports gas to Iraq, Turkey, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and operation of this pipeline will pave the way for increased export of gas.

Source: MNA