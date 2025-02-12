Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Iran to install electronic equipment on oil tankers within 9 months

Iran to install electronic equipment on oil tankers within 9 months

in International Shipping News 12/02/2025

National Iranian Oil Engineering and Construction Company (NIOEC) is planning to install electronic locks and other equipment on oil tankers, with the project expected to be completed within nine months, the company’s head said.

As Shana reported, Mohammad Meshkinfam stated that at the start of the 14th administration, a comprehensive plan titled “Real-Time Monitoring of the Oil Products Supply and Distribution Chain” was introduced by the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company.

“The primary goal of this initiative is to combat fuel smuggling, but it also aims to optimize co-loading systems, enhance oversight of refining, transportation, and distribution operations, develop infrastructure using advanced technologies, and improve energy resource management,” he said.
Source: Tehran Times

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2025 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software
error: Content is protected !!
×