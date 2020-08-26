Iran: Total Private Investments in Ports Outstrip $680 Million

The private sector has so far invested a total of 158.2 trillion rials ($686 million) in Iranian ports, says the head of Ports and Maritime Organization.

Mohammad Rastad added that 135.45 trillion rials ($587 million) of this sum were attracted from the Iranian year ending March 2014.

“A total of 331 projects have been financed by the Iranian private sector in port installations, equipment, logistic facilities, production and added value generating centers. Most of these projects have come on stream and are now playing a significant role in improving their performance,” he was quoted as saying by IRNA.

“The construction of Shahid Rajaee Port’s new rail-based mineral terminal was one of the major projects whose contract was finalized last [Iranian] year [March 2019-20] between PMO and the private sector. Investors are conducting studies on the project and the execution phase will begin this year.”

Source: Financial Tribune