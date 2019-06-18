Iran will maintain Strait of Hormuz security if its oil exports not impacted: top military official

Iran’s top military official on Monday said the Strait of Hormuz would remain open to traffic as long as the country, which is struggling under US sanctions, is allowed to export its oil.

But he warned that Iran maintains the ability to shut down the strait completely, and if it did so, it would not shy away from announcing it publicly.

“The Islamic Republic has announced that as long as someone has not caused any problem for the Strait of Hormuz security, we will keep it safe,” said Major General Mohammed Hossein Bagheri, who serves as chief of staff for Iran’s armed forces.

“And as long as the Islamic Republic’s oil is exported, the others’ oil will be exported securely. If the Islamic Republic has the intention or determination to block the strait, it will announce it and it will do it with full strength and completely.”

The UK is sending 100 marines to the Persian Gulf, according to a report in The Sunday Times, to police the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil and gas shipping chokepoint which has become a flashpoint in the last few weeks.

Two oil tankers were attacked last Thursday in the Gulf of Oman just outside the strait, with the US, UK and Saudi Arabia blaming Iran, just one month after a similar incident in nearby waters off the eastern UAE port of Fujairah. Iran, which previously threatened to shut down traffic through the strait if its oil exports were blocked by US sanctions, has denied responsibility.

Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih on Monday said in Tokyo that Saudi Arabia would “do all that is necessary to ensure safe passage” of oil shipments.

Saudi Arabia has also accused Iranian-backed Houthi rebels of being behind a drone attack on a key Saudi Aramco pipeline carrying crude to the Red Sea port of Yanbu last month.

Iran has criticized its longtime geopolitical rival Saudi Arabia coordinating with the US on sanctions targeting Tehran. The US withdrew in November from the nuclear deal with Iran and reimposed sanctions aimed at bringing Iranian oil exports to zero, allowing waivers granted to some key buyers of Iranian crude to expire last month.

The White House has trumpeted reassurances it has received from Saudi Arabia and close ally the UAE to prevent any oil supply squeeze.

Source: Platts