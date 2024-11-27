Iran will strive not to accept curbs on oil output quota, oil minister says

Iran will strive not to accept limitations on its oil production quota, the country’s oil minister Mohsen Paknejad said in a video shared by state media on Monday.

“Both OPEC and OPEC+, some of their procedures are not compatible with the condition in which we are… What is a given is that we will strive not to accept limitations to the production quota”, Paknejad said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Elwely Elwelly Editing by Gareth Jones)