Iran will strive not to accept curbs on oil output quota, oil minister says

in Oil & Companies News 27/11/2024

Iran will strive not to accept limitations on its oil production quota, the country’s oil minister Mohsen Paknejad said in a video shared by state media on Monday.

“Both OPEC and OPEC+, some of their procedures are not compatible with the condition in which we are… What is a given is that we will strive not to accept limitations to the production quota”, Paknejad said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Elwely Elwelly Editing by Gareth Jones)

