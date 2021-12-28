Iranian Commercial Ports’ Throughput Registers 15 Percent Increase

Data released by Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran show growth in the activity of Iranian ports.

Iran’s 22 major commercial ports in the north and south of the country handled 109.09 million tons of container goods, dry and liquid bulk commodities, general cargo and oil products during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (March 21-Dec. 21), registering a 15.2% rise compared with the similar period of last year, latest data released by PMO show.

The volume of container throughput during the period stood at 1.48 million TEUs weighing 17.19 million tons, dry bulk at 35.01 million tons, liquid bulk at 3.05 million tons, general cargo at 15.25 million tons and oil products at 38.59 million tons to register a respective growth rate of 7%, 11.5%, 16%, 21%, 10.7% and 17.1% compared with the corresponding period of last year.

Source: Financial Tribune