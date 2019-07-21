Iranian Detention of UK-Interest Vessel: Update and Recommendations

Following the interception and subsequent detention of the UK Flagged Stena Imperio on 19th July 19, the UK government has demanded that Iran immediately release the vessel and crew and avoid ‘escalating tensions down a dangerous path’. The UK’s E3 partners, Germany and France, have joined the UK in demanding the immediate release of the vessel and a de-escalation of tensions. The US has also stated that it intends to deploy additional forces to Saudi Arabia in response to credible threats within the region.

UK Government Advice

Based on this incident, the UK government has called for all UK interest vessels to ‘avoid the area for the time being’.

Dryad Recommendations

It is the recommendation of Dryad that all UK-flagged, managed or owned vessels should avoid transits of the Persian Gulf, unless a naval convoy can be guaranteed. Vessels must also consider that naval convoy is not a guaranteed failsafe against interception, as UK Naval vessels will not have authority for use of lethal force in the absence of immediate threat to life.

In the interests of business continuity, charterers and technical managers are advised to consider the chartering of non-UK connected vessels in the medium to long term. It is the assessment of Dryad that Chinese-flagged vessels currently represent the lowest risk of interruption within the Strait of Hormuz, and are highly unlikely to experience any form of disruption by way of detention. All UK vessel owners are advised to consider the relocation of all UK interest vessels from the Persian Gulf when safe to do so, and to remain mindful of the limitations of naval protection.

Assessment

It is assessed that the UK diplomatic stance alongside its US partners is unlikely to change, especially within the short term as the incoming UK Prime Minister will be keen to develop strong ties with the Trump administration. Therefore, there will continue to be a present and significant aligned risk to UK Shipping in the medium to long term. The UK is unlikely to yield to threats from Iran, and the detention of a UK-flagged vessel is highly likely to have had a significant impact on Iranian diplomatic efforts to release the Grace 1.

Iran also remains for the time being engaged with EU/Russia around the issues of INSTEX and the preservation of the JCPOA. It is assessed that the EU will continue to negotiate around these issues and attempt to avoid them becoming embroiled within wider UK-Iranian issues, which they will perceive as being the result of a UK willingness to side with the US. Our previous assessment remains; that the latest incidents represent a further evolution of localised diplomatic tensions between the UK and Iran.

It is emergingly clear that the US military presence and rhetoric regarding a military response has had a notable effect upon Iran, and as such the direct targeting of US vessels is unlikely. In addition, the recent re-designation by the US, of the IRGC as a terrorist organisation has significant legal implications regarding the use of force by US forces. The UK and wider international community has not taken such a path, and as such it is highly likely that the UK and its international partners will be restricted to the use of force in self-defence only, and as such will find credible naval enforcement beyond deterrence and obstruction a challenge.

This lack of viable military options (that are not escalatory) presents the UK with very limited responses or security enforcement options awithin the region therefore a strategy of avoidance for of UK-interest vessels presents the greatest mitigation. When the various threads of analysis within this report are taken together, it is increasingly clear that the UK has diplomatically mis-stepped, and probably miscalculated the levers available. Tehran was willing to respond to the seizing of the Grace 1. The diplomatic and security fallout from this miscalculation will not be resolved in the short term, and will likely provide a contextual mood music for British-Iranian relations into the medium term.

Source: Dryad Global