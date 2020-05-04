Iranian exports to hit record lows amid US sanctions on Chinese companies and the global outbreak of COVID-19

On 18 March 2020, the US imposed sanctions on seven entities (including Chinese trading and shipping companies) for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, and marketing of petrochemical products from Iran.

As a result exports of chemicals from Iran will drop sharply in 2020 because China and India are the largest buyers of Iranian products. In 2019, about 73% of Iranian exports were directed to China and a further 21% to India.

Iran’s exports shrunk 28% (2 million tonnes) in 2019 compared with 2018 as the US reinstated sanctions on Iran in November 2018. Methanol and MEG are the major products exported from Iran and accounted for 77% and 11% respectively of the total volume exported in 2019.

Although China’s economic growth is estimated to drop in 2020, we believe in the long-term, oil prices will rebound and China’s new MTO project capacities will be released, driving up demand for imported methanol. China will therefore remain a major methanol importer with MTO production facilities in the coastal areas importing methanol as a feedstock since it is cheaper to import than to transfer from the hinterland to coastal regions. We believe China will import additional methanol from other Middle Eastern countries in the long term and volume from Iran will reduce if the sanctions remain.

Freight rates from Iran to China are normally much higher than shipments from other Middle Eastern countries because only a few shipping companies operate on this route. This is because companies face difficulty to obtain shipping insurance and have banking-related issues with Iranian companies. Besides, Iran is also unable to obtain shipping insurance after 7 August 2018 as the US-based shipping reinsurers no longer have active US waivers and Iranian shippers have been compelled to self-insure.

Iran’s exports will plunge in 1H20 amid global economic recession and lockdowns. Meanwhile, China’s demand picked up in April but remains weak, while India’s demand will be dampened as a 15% COVID-19 tax on imports of some chemicals might be imposed by the Indian government from 1 May 2020.

Major chemical tankers trading on the Middle East to China routes are in the size range of 19,000-45,000 dwt. In 1Q20, some large coated IMO-class tankers ‘swung’ to the CPP/DPP market due to higher earnings. However, earnings of shipowners operating ships 19,000-25,000 dwt from Iran to China are estimated to drop with historic low volume in 2020.

Iranian exports will hit record lows with persisting sanctions on Iran and as more Chinese companies face difficulty in trading with Iran. Until sanctions are lifted exports of chemicals from Iran will, therefore, remain curtailed.

Source: Drewry