Iranian minister calls for joint shipping firm with Russia

On a trip to Russia, the Iranian road minister Bazrpash has called for a formation of joint shipping company between the two countries to facilitate trade and transit.

The Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Mehrdad Bazrpash, who arrived in Russia to participate in 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), met and discussed with the Chairman of the State Duma Transport Committee, Yevgeny Moskvichyov.

During the meeting, a quadrilateral agreement was reached between Iran, Russia, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan regarding the transit route, standard fuel, road and sea.

The two sides also agreed on the maritime domain and Amirabad, Anzali and Caspian ports.

The Iranian minister also met and held talks with the Russian President’s Special Aide, Igor Levitin, during which the sides discussed the transportation facilities from Volga and Caspian Sea.

Irek Faizullin, Minister of Construction, Housing and Utilities of the Russian Federation told the Iranian road minister in a meeting on the sidelines of the conference that his country is interested in the imports of Iranian-made construction materials as they are produced at a high quality.

Also, a joint meeting with the governors of Astrakhan, Chelyabinsk and Samara was one of the other plans of the representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran on that trip.

In that meeting, the Iranian road minister emphasized the importance of implementing the existing potential in relation to Russia and the establishment of a joint shipping company as soon as possible.

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is one of the biggest and most important business events in the world. SPIEF has been held annually since 1997. Since 2005, it has been held under the auspices of the President of the Russian Federation, who has also attended each event.

Source: MNA