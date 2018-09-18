Iranian oil minister will not attend OPEC meeting in Algeria

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh will not attend this month’s meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC states in Algeria, a ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

“Zanganeh will not attend the meeting in Algeria. He has changed his mind,” said the official, who asked not to be named.

The minister had earlier said he would attend the meeting, during which the organisation’s oil output would be discussed.

Source: Reuters (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by David Goodman)