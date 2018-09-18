Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Iranian oil minister will not attend OPEC meeting in Algeria

Iranian oil minister will not attend OPEC meeting in Algeria

in Oil & Companies News 18/09/2018

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh will not attend this month’s meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC states in Algeria, a ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

“Zanganeh will not attend the meeting in Algeria. He has changed his mind,” said the official, who asked not to be named.

The minister had earlier said he would attend the meeting, during which the organisation’s oil output would be discussed.
Source: Reuters (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by David Goodman)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software