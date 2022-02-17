Iran’s crude oil output hits 2.503m barrels in January

Based on OPEC’s most recent monthly report, Iran’s crude oil output during the first month of 2022 hit 2.503 million barrels for each day, recording a 21-percent rise in comparison to the figure for December of the preceding year.

According to the report quoting secondary sources, the country’s crude oil production stood at 2.482 million bpd of crude oil in December of last year.

The report showed that the Islamic Republic’s median crude oil production for the October-December period of 2021 reached 2.480 million bpd demonstrating a 40,000-bpd rise in comparison to the figure for the January-March of the current year.

OPEC set the median Iranian crude oil production for 2021 at 2.405 million bpd, whereas the median production in 2020 stood at 1.988 million bpd.

Source: MENAFn