Iran’s GTC tenders to buy about 180,000 tonnes wheat – traders

Iranian state agency the Government Trading Corporation (GTC) has issued an international tender to purchase about 180,000 tonnes of milling wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The tender seeks differing delivery methods. Two 60,000 tonne consignments are sought for ocean shipment to Iranian Gulf sea ports.

Another 30,000 tonnes is sought for shipment through the Caspian Sea which could favour Russian wheat, traders said.

A further 30,000 tonnes is sought for delivery by rail which would favour wheat from Kazakhstan, they said.

Shipment of all the wheat is sought in January and February, 2022.

Volumes in Iran’s tenders are nominal and the country regularly buys more than the original tonnage sought.

Iran needs to import around 8 million tonnes of wheat after its crop this summer was damaged by the worst drought in 50 years, Reuters reported in October.

But western sanctions on Iran continue to make payment difficult, traders said.

Iran said on Nov. 19 it had imported four million tonnes of wheat since late April.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)