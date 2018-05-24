Iran’s May LPG export program falls 100,000 mt to about 400,000 mt

Iran’s LPG shipments lifted or due for lifting in May fell almost 100,000 mt from April to 400,700 mt, after rising for the past two months, as some refineries in the country were shut for spring maintenance, shipping sources said this week.

Ahead of the maintenance during the Iranian spring, which started around late-March till end-June, Iran’s LPG exports had hit 520,000 mt in January, the most since the previous Western sanctions were removed in January 2016.

Exports eased to 400,000 mt in February, before rebounding to 440,000 mt in March and 500,000 mt in April, market sources said.

The May program will take the total shipments so far this year to 2.26 million mt. The latest shipments are expected to head for China, India, Pakistan, Taiwan, Indonesia and Thailand, according to shipping sources and cFlow, S&P Global Platts trade flow software.

Seven vessels had already left Iranian ports with their cargoes, while four have yet to depart or have yet to arrive at Iranian ports.

Trade sources said that in view of the recent restoration of US sanctions on Iran, traders were worried about less flexibility to offer Iran-origin LPG, which will impact their price differentials.

Market sources at shipping companies had also expressed concerns over complications relating to processing of freight and insurance-linked payments, market sources Monday said.

China, however, has steadily been building up its own armada of VLGCs to import LPG feedstock for its growing petrochemical industry. And as was seen during the previous Western sanctions on Iran for its nuclear program, Chinese importers have been able to circumvent the restrictions that international shipping and trading firms faced.

The vessels that have departed Iranian ports are Pacific Weihai, Epic Saradinia, Ming Ming, Sisouli Prem, BW Pine, Gas Dignity and BW Elm. Vessels which have yet to arrive, or are waiting at Iranian ports, are Palanimala Gas, Pacific Shanghai, Gas Aries and Sea Dragon.

Pacific Petrochemical, a trading entity for major Chinese propane dehydrogenation plant operator Oriental Energy, had lifted a 22,000 mt butane cargo from Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industry Commercial Co., or PGPICC, at Bandar Imam Khomeini, aboard the Pacific Weihai. The VLGC had arrived at Zhangjiagang on May 22.

Oriental Energy operates the Zhangjiagang Yangzijiang Petrochemical plant in eastern Jiangsu province.

Pacific Petrochemical had also lifted a cargo comprising 33,000 mt of propane and 11,000 mt butane from PGPICC at Bandar Imam Khomeini aboard the Gas Dignity. The vessel is due to arrive in Ningbo May 31 and is now off northern Sumatra, cFlow showed.

SOME VESSELS YET TO LIFT CARGOES

Pacific Petrochemical was also expected to lift a cargo comprising 9,000 mt of propane and 12,000 mt butane from Kharg Petrochemicals Co aboard the Sea Dragon. The VLGC was near the Iranian coast and scheduled to arrive in Ningbo on June 10, cFlow showed.

Iranian trading firm Triliance had lifted aboard the Sisouli Prem at Assaluyeh a cargo from Iranian Gas Commercial Co., or IGCC, comprising 33,000 mt of propane and 11,000 mt butane. The VLGC was off Tanjung Uban on Indonesia’s Bintan island, cFlow showed.

Thai trading firm Siam Gas had lifted a cargo comprising 33,000 mt of propane and 11,000 mt butane from PGPICC at Assaluyeh aboard the VLGC Ming Ming, which was due to arrive at the Thai port of Sri Racha May 27, cFlow showed.

Naftiran Intertrade Co., or NICO, a subsidiary of National Iranian Oil Co., had lifted a 44,000 mt evenly split cargo from IGCC at Assaluyeh aboard the BW Pine. The VLGC, which was in the Malacca Strait, was due to arrive in Mailiao, Taiwan, around May 31.

NICO had also lifted a cargo comprising 33,000 mt of propane and 11,000 mt butane from IGCC at Assaluyeh aboard the BW Elm, which was off Mumbai, cFlow showed.

Triliance had lifted a 5,700 mt LPG parcel from IGCC at Bandar Abbas aboard the 9,000 dwt Epic Saradinia, which arrived at Pakistan’s Port Qasim May 19, cFlow showed.

Azerbaijani trading firm Socar was slated to lift from PGPICC a 44,000 mt evenly split cargo aboard the Palanimala Gas. The VLGC arrived at Assaluyeh on May 17, though the departure date was not known, according to cFlow.

International trading firm Petredec was slated to lift a 44,000 mt evenly split cargo from PGPICC aboard the Pacific Shanghai at Bandar Imam Khomeini. The vessel, which left Indonesia’s Teluk Semangka port on May 9, was off the Iranian coast, though it was not known if it had departed.

Petredec was also expected to lift a 44,000 mt evenly split cargo at Assaluyeh aboard the Gas Aries, shipping sources said. The VLGC, which left Teluk Semangka on May 15, was due to arrive in Ruwais this week and was in the Gulf of Oman, according to cFlow. It was not yet known when it will be in Assaluyeh.

