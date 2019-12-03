Iran’s new shipping line to eastern Mediterranean to be inaugurated: CEO

Chief Executive of Bulk Carrier Company of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) Mohammadreza Mohammadi Banaei said that planning is underway for the inauguration of new shipping line special of transporting general goods from Iranian ports to eastern Mediterranean Sea and vice versa.

He made the remarks on Monday and added, “despite unjust sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran’s maritime transport industry, Safiran Payam Darya Shipping Company (SAPID) intends to launch a new shipping line special of carrying consignments of general goods in line with supporting exports sector.

Increasing national fleet share from imports and exports shipment transport market has been cited as the most important objective behind launching this shipping line, he said, adding, “national fleet share will increase with the inauguration of this shipping line from the origin of Iran to Eastern Mediterranean destination and vice versa and it is expected that suitable ways will be provided for transportation of import products to the Islamic Republic of Iran via eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea.”

Supporting exporters of goods and products in sanctions conditions is of the other objectives of launching the said shipping line, he emphasized.

Following the studies made, transporting various types of consignments up to 20,000 tons will be carried out to the destination of Black Sea and eastern Mediterranean using the multipurpose vessels.

Source: MNA