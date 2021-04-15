Iran’s NIOC raises all May Asia-bound crude OSPs by 35-50 cents/b

State-owned National Iranian Oil Company has raised the May official selling prices for all its Asia-bound crude grades by 35-50 cents/b from April, according to a notice on the company website seen by S&P Global Platts April 14.

NIOC raised the May Iranian Light and Forozan OSP differentials by 35 cents/b each from April to a premium of $1.60/b and 70 cents/b, respectively, to the average of Oman/Dubai assessments in May, while it increased the price of Iran Heavy by 40 cents/b to a premium of 65 cents/b.

The May OSP differential for Soroosh crude was raised by 50 cents/b from April to a discount of $2.85/b to Oman/Dubai assessments.

