Iran’s NIOC raises August Asia-bound crude OSPs by 75-80 cents/b

in Oil & Companies News 13/07/2021

State-owned National Iranian Oil Company, or NIOC, raised the August official selling price differentials for all of its Asia-bound crude grades by 75-80 cents/b from July, according to a notice seen by S&P Global Platts July 12.

NIOC raised the August Iranian Light and Iranian Heavy OSP differentials by 80 cents/b each from July to a premium of $2.40/b and $1.30/b, respectively, to the average of Oman/Dubai assessments in August, while it raised the differential of its Forozan crude by 75 cents/b to a premium of $1.35/b. The August OSP differential for Soroosh crude was raised by 80 cents/b.
Source: Platts

