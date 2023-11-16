Iran’s October oil output rises 46,000 bpd: OPEC

Iran produced 3.115 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in October, registering a 46,000-bpd increase compared to the previous month, according to OPEC’s latest monthly report.

Based on secondary sources, Iran produced 3.069 million bpd of crude oil in September, the report said.

The Islamic Republic’s average crude output for the third quarter of 2023 stood at 2.996 million bpd indicating a 298,000-bpd increase compared to the figure for the second quarter of the year, the report said.

The report put the average Iranian crude output for 2022 at 2.554 million bpd, while the average output in 2021 was 2.392 million bpd.

These statistics show that the Islamic Republic has maintained its place as the third-largest oil producer among the OPEC members.

Source: Tehran imes