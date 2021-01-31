Iran’s oil exports rising in Jan. despite sanctions: trackers

Iranian oil exports are climbing in January after a boost in the fourth quarter despite U.S. sanctions, Reuters reported based on figures from SVB International and two other firms.

Last week, Iran’s Deputy Oil Minister Amir Hossein Zamaninia said the country has started boosting its oil production and will be able to reach pre-sanction levels within two months.

Iranian oil won’t create any surplus in the oil market and the market will be able to accommodate the country’s maximum oil output of around 3.9 million to four million barrels a day, Bloomberg quoted Zamaninia as saying on the sidelines of Iran Oil Show in Tehran.

