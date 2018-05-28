Iran’s oil exports to continue on schedule

Chief Executive of the National Iranian Company (NIOC) Ali Kardor said Sat. that despite US pullout from JCPOA, Iran’s oil exports will continue according to the scheduled program.

Touching upon Iran’s exports after US withdrawal from JCPOA, he said, “fortunately, Iran’s oil exports volume still remain in place as before, which is about 2.5 million oil barrels exported per day (bpd).”

US has not played any role in Iran’s oil exports, he said, adding, “once Europeans provide Iran with necessary guarantees and if JCPOA is preserved, Iran will maintain the same volume on its oil exports.”

“If European countries remain committed to their agreements and supplies needed for oil exports, there will be no problem in exporting oil, Kardor stressed.

He further pointed to the latest development on participation of France’s oil major Total in South Pars Phase 11 project and said, “Total is currently trying to have the US exclude the company from sanctions penalty, but if it fails to receive the guarantee, it will leave the project and be replaced by China.”

Source: MNA