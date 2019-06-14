Iran’s Port Throughput Nears 24 Million Tons in Two Months

Recent News

  
in Port News 14/06/2019

A total of 23.95 million tons of commodities were loaded and unloaded in Iran’s 21 major commercial ports during the first two months of the current Iranian year (March 21-May 21) to register a 4.47% decline compared with the corresponding period of last year.

According to figures published in the Ports and Maritime Organization’s website, non-oil goods accounted for 17.24 million tons of the total throughput, showing a 0.73% fall year-on-year.

The remaining 6.71 million tons pertained to oil products, indicating a 15.65% decline YOY.

Container loading and unloading decreased by 60.26% to stand at 173,095 TEUs.
Source: Financial Tribune

