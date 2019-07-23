Iran’s ship seizure in Strait of Hormuz not retaliation -foreign minister

Iran took measures against a ship in the Strait of Hormuz to implement international law, not in retaliation to actions by Britain, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif said on Monday in Nicaragua, where he met with his local counterpart.

The Iran military seized the Stena Impero ship in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday in what appeared to be an act of retaliation for the British capture of an Iranian tanker two weeks earlier.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ismael Lopez, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)