Iran’s SLAL believed to have bought about 100,000 T soymeal in tender

Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL is believed to have purchased about 100,000 metric tons of soymeal expected to be sourced from Argentina or Brazil in an international tender last week, European traders said on Monday.

It was estimated to have been bought at in two consignments of round 50,000 tons each at about 500 euros ($541.30) a ton cost and freight (c&f) included with trading house Viterra believed to be the seller.

The tender which closed on Wednesday sought up to 120,000 tons of soymeal for June/July shipment.

No purchase was initially reported of 120,000 tons of animal feed corn and 120,000 tons of feed barley also sought in the tender.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)