Iran’s SLAL said to have made no purchases in tenders for corn and soymeal

Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL is believed to have made no purchases in tenders which closed on Tuesday for 180,000 metric tons of animal feed corn and 120,000 tons of soymeal, European traders said on Wednesday.

Soymeal prices especially were regarded as too high after a surge in futures markets on concerns about unfavourable weather stressing soybean crops in Brazil, traders said.

The soymeal could be sourced from Brazil, Argentina or India. The corn could be sourced from Brazil, Europe, Russia, Ukraine or elsewhere in the Black Sea region.

Both tenders sought shipment in November and December 2023.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)