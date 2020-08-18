Iraq agrees oil tanker deal with Norway’s Batservice Mandal: minister

Iraq has reached an agreement with Norwegian shipbuilder Batservice Mandal over the construction of two oil tankers with capacity of 30,000 tonnes each, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Tuesday.

The tankers will be delivered in 18 months and are part of the ministry’s efforts to rebuild an Iraqi tanker fleet that has been depleted during decades of war, Abdul Jabbarsaid in a statement.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Samar Hassan; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by David Goodman)