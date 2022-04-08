Recent News

  

Iraq can export more than 3.3mln bpd from its southern ports, oil minister says

Iraq can export more than 3.3mln bpd from its southern ports, oil minister says

08/04/2022

Iraqi oil minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar said Iraq can secure exports of more than 3.3 million barrels per day (bpd) from its southern ports, state news agency INA reported on Thursday.

Iraq oil exports reached 3.244 million bpd in March, the country’s oil ministry said last week.

Abdul-Jabbar expressed “his optimism” that oil prices would continue to rise over 2022, the official news agency said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy; editing by David Evans)

