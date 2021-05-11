Recent News

  

Iraq cuts June Basra light crude prices to Asia

Iraq has lowered the June official selling price (OSP) for Basra Light crude to Asia to Oman/Dubai plus $1.25 a barrel, down $0.15 from the previous month, a pricing document showed on Monday.

The June OSP for Basra Medium crude was set at plus $0.40 above Oman/Dubai, down $0.20 from the previous month.

The June OSP for Basra Heavy crude was set at a discount of$1.30 to Oman/Dubai, down $0.40 from May.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

