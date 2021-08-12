IRAQ DATA: July oil output up to 3.886 mil b/d, below OPEC+ quota

Iraq’s oil production, including flows from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, rose 0.6% month on month in July, State Oil Marketing Organization said Aug. 10, even as the country pumped below its OPEC+ quota.

OPEC’s second-biggest producer pumped an average 3.886 million b/d in July, compared with 3.862 million b/d in June, SOMO data showed.

Iraq’s OPEC+ quota rose to 4.016 million b/d in July from 3.954 million b/d in June as the coalition continued to raise production caps.

Iraq’s August quota is 4.061 million b/d as the OPEC+ coalition begins relaxing production by 400,000 b/d each month through December, adding 2 million b/d by the end of 2021.

Total exports rose 0.7% to 3.344 million b/d as federal volumes increased 0.9% to 2.918 million b/d and Kurdish flows fell 0.4% to 425,800 b/d, according to SOMO data.

Domestic use, which includes crude burn and refinery runs, fell 17.5% to 501,000 b/d.

Stocks at the end of July saw a 41,000 b/d build, compared with a drawdown of 65,000 b/d at the end of June.

Better compliance

Iraq struggled for most of 2020 at the beginning of 2021 to adhere to its OPEC+ quota amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the oil price rout, and the financial crisis gripping the country.

However, compliance has improved in the past few months as its quota has risen.

OPEC+ clinched an agreement July 18 to raise its crude oil production between August and December, while also allocating five members more generous output quotas starting May 2022, resolving a dispute with the UAE that had threatened to destabilize the oil market and the organization itself.

Iraq was one of the five countries that negotiated a higher baseline for its quota, which will rise from 4.653 million b/d through April 2022 to 4.803 million b/d from May 2022.

The deal also extends the OPEC+ supply management pact to the end of 2022, from its previous expiry of April 2022.

The next OPEC+ meeting is scheduled for Sept. 1.

Source: Platts