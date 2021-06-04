IRAQ DATA: Total oil exports in May fall 1.4% amid signs of tighter compliance

Iraq’s total oil exports in May, including those from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, fell 1.4% from the previous month, according to oil ministry figures and Turkish Ceyhan export terminal reports seen by S&P Global Platts.

OPEC’s second largest producer saw total exports fall to 3.291 million b/d in May, from 3.337 million b/d in April.

The federal government’s May exports fell 1.6% to 2.899 million b/d from April, according to oil ministry data released June 1. Kurdish oil exports rose 0.5% to 392,000 b/d from a month earlier, according to Ceyhan export terminal reports seen by Platts.

Federal oil exports included 2.8 million b/d from the southern Gulf terminals, a 1.7% drop from April. Kirkuk oil exported from Ceyhan increased 3% to 99,000 b/d. Export of the heavy Qayara oil from the southern port of Khor Al-Zubair and crude trucked to Jordan remain suspended.

Under the OPEC+ output cuts accord, Iraq ‘s quota rose to 3.905 million b/d for May from 3.857 million b/d April.

The federal government’s Gulf terminal oil exports comprised of 781,000 b/d of Basrah Light, a 6.7% drop from April volumes, 1.013 million b/d of Basrah Medium, a 2.4% uptick from the previous month and 1.006 million b/d of Basrah Heavy, a 2% decline according to export figures from State Oil Marketing Organization seen by Platts.

Oil stocks in the southern tanks rose in May by 1.9 million barrels to 4.7 million barrels, equivalent to 61,000 b/d.

Source: Platts