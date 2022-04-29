Iraq expects wheat production to reach 2.5-3 mln tonnes in 2022 -official

Iraq expects wheat production to reach 2.5-3 million tonnes this season, which will be sufficient for supply to the end of year 2022, the deputy agriculture minister told Reuters on Friday.

The ministries of agriculture and water resources will reduce the acreage that will be planted with rice for this season due to water scarcity that Iraq is suffering from, the official added.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Moayed Kenany; writing by Yomna Ehab; editing by John Stonestreet)