Iraq exported more than 100 mn oil barrels in April: ministry

Iraq exported more than 100 million barrels of oil during the month of April, the oil ministry said on Wednesday, noting that revenues exceeded USD6.5 billion.

Ministry spokesman, Assem Jihad, quoting a final statistic by the state-run oil marketing company, SOMO, said exports stood at 100.197.197 barrels during the month of April, yielding revenues of USD6.501.695.000.

That was a rate of USD64.889 per barrel, Jihad noted.

The monthly statistic still did not record exports from Kirkuk oil fields, where production has been halted since the standoff between Iraqi forces and Kurdistan Region troops that followed the region’s vote for independence last September.

Iraq is OPEC’s second largest oil producer after Saudi Arabia and oil revenues are the main source of income.

Source: Iraqi News